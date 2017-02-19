Ghana goalie Fatau Dauda plays first game for Enyimba FC

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda played his first game for Nigerian side Enyimba FC in a low key friendly game on Saturday.

The Ghana goalie moved to the Nigerian club from Ghanaian side AshGold this season, but has been unable to play for the club due to his inclusion in Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations team.

Dauda, then had to rush to Nigerian to meet up with his team mates after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign where the Black Stars finished 4th.

He was given a run in for the first time this season against a division one side and last 45 minutes before being withdrawn.

Enyimba will not be playing in the Nigerian Premier League this weekend because their opponents will be playing in the Caf Champions League.

