Ghana goalie Fatau Dauda wins Man of the Match in Enyimba win over Remo Stars

Ghana shot stopper Fatau Dauda emerged the player of the match in his side's 1-0 win over Remo Stars as the Nigerian Professional Football League returned from the first round break.

The Black Stars goalie made four crucial saves as his side picked all three points in a vital away win to re-ignite their title chase.

Playmaker Leonard Ugochukwu intelligently found the back of the net with whwta eventually became the only goal in the game for Enyimba FC on the 38th minute.

Dauda was outstanding in the game as his brilliant saves on the day prevented Remo Stars strikers from putting the ball in his net.

Enyimba currently sit 8th on the log with 31 points.

