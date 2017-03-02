Ghana goalie Razak Brimah back to his best as Cordoba No.1

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah is on the verge of reclaiming the No.1 spot at Cordoba after an impressive display in Saturday's 1-0 win over Alcoron in the Spanish second-tier.

Brimah was maintained between the sticks for his second league game after his debut ended in a 3-1 defeat.

And the Black Stars first choice did well to ensure they won at home.

"I was very keen already and had been working very hard for many months with my colleagues and luckily the coach has decided to bet on me and I am very happy to help the team and also because the points stayed here," Brimah said.

