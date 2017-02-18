Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana goalie Razak Brimah set to play first league match for Cordoba in Spanish second-tier

Published on: 18 February 2017
Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah will play his first league match on Saturday evening when Cordoba visit leaders Levante in the Spanish second-tier league.

GHANASoccernet.com understands first choice goalkeeper Pawel Kieszek is being benched after a dip in form.

Head coach Luis Carrión wants to reward the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations custodian for his hardwork in training.

Brimah managed just two appearances- all in the Copa del Rey- before heading to the tournament in Gabon.

