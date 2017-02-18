Ghana goalie Razak Brimah ships in three goals in first league match for Cordoba

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah conceded three goals in his first league match for Spanish Segunda Division side Cordoba on Saturday.

Cordoba were beaten 3-1 by league leaders Levante who have opened a nine-point advantage.

The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations goalkeeper was selected ahead of first choice Pawel Kieszek.

But Brimah could not keep the Levante at bay.

He managed just two appearances- all in the Copa del Rey- before heading to the tournament in Gabon.

