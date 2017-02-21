Ghana goalie Richard Ofori moves ever closer to a deal with Cape Town City

Ghana international Richard Ofori is a few steps away from being a Cape Town City goalkeeper after arriving in the beautiful country of South Africa last week.

The 22-year-old gloves man said good bye to his Wa All Stars team mates before travelling to South Africa to finalize his move to the PSL club.

Ofori, was a key player for All Stars who won the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history. His absence from their CAF Champions League campaign has proved his influence in their success story.

Ofori spent five seasons with Wa All Stars and enhanced his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in Ghana.

He was the second choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)