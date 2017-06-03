Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey set to join Vålerenga

Ghana international goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey is close to rejoining Norwegian outfit Valeranga after failing to establish himself at Brondby, according to multiple reports.

The 29-year-old shot stopper joined the Danish club from Rosenborg in the winter transfer window but failed to lock down a regular spot in the side after making just appearances, hence the decision to back to Norway.

According to media reports, a transfer fee has been agreed between the two clubs with only personal terms left to be agreed before he is presented to the media.

The former Portland Timbers goalie will be reunited with former coach Ronny Deila, the man who gave him the chance as first goalkeeper in Strømsgodset. Together, they won both the cup and the series of Drammen.

He returns to continue his career at Valerenga, which he joined as a boy from Oslo club Trosterud.

Deila tried to sign Kwarasey from Rosenborg last season but he did not want to be number two goalkeeper behind André Hansen and chose to go to the Danish Brondby.

Kwarasey has won league titles with his last three clubs.

He enjoyed success with Strømsgodset (Norway), MLS side Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and Rosenborg BK.

