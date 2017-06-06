Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey wants to win titles with Norwegian side Vålerenga

Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey wants to win titles with Norwegian outfit Vålerenga.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the side after just a season at Brøndby.

And the former Portland Timbers glovesman, who has been excused from international duty with Ghana this weekend, wants to win titles with the side.

"It's fantastic to be back. It feels very right and very good, and I'm really looking forward, says Larsen Kwarasey

"I'll take the gold with Valerenga!

This latest deal sees Kwarasey reunite with his former coach Ronny Deila.

The goalie is ready to play when the Norwegian transfer window opens on July 21 but will stay and train with the club in a bid to hit the ground running.

Kwarasey has been capped 35 times by Ghana.

By Patrick Akoto

