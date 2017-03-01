Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey yet to taste League action for Danish side Brøndby

Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey is yet to make a competitive appearance for Danish top-flight Brøndby since joining in January.

Kwarasey, 29, is yet to feature for the side since making an injury return.

The Ghana international has struggled to make the starting X1 with Norwegian glovesman Frederik Ronnow being considered the preferred choice.

It could turn out to be a frustrating spell for the West African who will require regular playing time to return to the Black Stars.

The former Rosenberg captain withdrew from Ghana's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad due to a back injury.

But it's feared his consistent snub at club level could affect his international career.

The Norwegian-born Ghana international has 22 caps for the four-time African champions.

