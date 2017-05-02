Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei keeps clean sheet as Simba secure spot in Tanzanian FA Cup final

Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Agyei kept a fourth successive clean sheets as Simba beat Azam 1-0 to qualify to the finals of the Tanzanian FA Cup.

Agyei, 27, has earned impressive rave reviews for his sublime performances for the Street Boys.

The Ghana international continues to churn out remarkable display in post for Simba since joining as a free agent.

The former Ghana Under-20 star kept clean sheets against Polish Dar, African Lyon, Maldini and lately Azam to underline his immense quality.

The former Medeama and Liberty Professionals glovesman has simply been on cloud nine, taking the Tanzanian league by storm in his first season.

” It is great to finish a match without allowing a goal , having done that in previous games," the in-form Ghanaian told journalists

“I have to work extra hard to make sure that even in the final I do not concede to keep this record unbroken."

Agyei will win his first silverware in the East African country if Simba manage to negotiate their final cup match against Mbao, who shocked giants Yanga in the second semi-final game over the weekend.

