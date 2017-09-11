Ghana goalkeeper fatau Dauda in contention for best goalkeeper in Nigerian Super League
Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda could cap off an impressive season with Enyimba by being named the best goalkeeper in the just ended Nigerian Super League.
The 32-year-old is being rewarded after his incredible performance which helped Enyimba secure a return to the CAF Confederations Cup.
Dauda has gained fame and fortune since deciding to move to Africa’s most populated country.
He has conceded the least goals among the top 6 teams and has been dominating the headlines in Aba, Enyimba are working round the clock to extend his contract.