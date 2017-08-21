Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda one of the top performers in the Nigerian Premier League

Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is proving the adage that goalkeepers get better with age with his outstanding showing for title showing Enyimba FC in Nigeria.

The 32-year-old is one of the success stories of Enyimba who are still in the race for the title in Nigerian.

Dauda who has spent almost his entire career with Ghana Premier League side AshGold has rediscovered his agility and is seen as one of the best shot stoppers in African’s most populated country.

He has played in 22 league games so far and his shots per saves ratio is one of the best in the league.

Having been frozen out of his national team by the youngster-Dauda has refused to give up and continues to play actively and giving himself a chance of a recall.

Enyimba are 4th on the league table and will have a chance to return to continental football if they manage to break into the top three.

