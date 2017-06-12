Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda slowly making a name for himself in the Nigerian Premier League

Ghana and Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has slowly regained his form and swagger in the Nigerian Premier League and is leading saves.

The veteran Ghana who has worked with Orlando Pirates, Chippa United and AshGold all in the past has been in post for Enyimba in 9 of their last ten games.

He was over looked by Kwesi Appiah for the games against Ethiopia and friendly games against the United States and Mexico later this month.

With a lot of people virtually writing him off Dauda has gone on to become one of the respected gloves men in Africa’s most populated country and enjoying his game again.

