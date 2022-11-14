Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to undergo surgery on fractured finger

Charlton Athletic coach Ben Garner has confirmed that Jojo Wollacott will need surgery after breaking his finger on Saturday.

Wollacott's serious injury has forced him to miss the 2022 World Cup. The goalkeeper is devastated after playing a key role in the team's qualification to Qatar.

The injury occurred on Saturday, just two days before the squad announcement, and Black Stars coach Otto Addo confirmed Wollacott would not be in Qatar.

"Everyone at the club is bitterly disappointed for Jojo. He played such an important part in Ghana getting to the World Cup and we all know how much he was looking forward to it. For the injury to happen so close to the tournament and in such an innocuous fashion is very cruel.

"My understanding is that following surgery he will still meet up with the Ghana squad and remain a key member of their travelling party. Knowing Jojo as I do he will respond to this setback with great maturity and a determination to come back even stronger. I think the world of him both as a person and as a player. It goes without saying that Jojo will receive our full love, care and support throughout this coming period," Ben Garner said.

Ghana will play Switzerland in their final pre-tournament friendly before their World Cup campaign begin on November 24 against Portugal.

They will play South Korea four days later before concluding their group stage campaign on December 2 against Uruguay.