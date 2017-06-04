Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah could leave Cordoba this summer in search of more playing time

Ghana and Cordoba goalkeeper Razak Brimah could be on his way out of the club after playing in only three league games all season.

Brimah has had a turbulent season that has culminated in him being dropped from the national team for the first time in two years.

He was Ghana’s first choice goalie under Avram Grant but lack of game time at club level means new coach Kwesi Appiah has made the easy call of dropping him.

According to GHANAsoccernet.com sources close to Brimah the goalkeeper could hit the transfer market this summer in search of more playing time.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)