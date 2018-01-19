Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah could leave Mamelodi Sundowns this transfer window

Mamelodi Sundowns could sell or loan out Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah before the transfer window shuts at the end of the month.

The Chloorkop-based are also looking at similar deals for African duo Bangaly Soumahoro and Yannick Zakri.

Brimah who joined Masandawana before the start of the season has struggled for regular game time.

Uganda goalkeeper Denis Onyango has been in top shape and restricting the former Cordoba glovesman to the bench.

Brimah has managed just three appearances in the PSL so far.

