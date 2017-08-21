Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah delighted over his Sundowns maiden bench appearance

Goalkeeper Razak Brimah has expressed his delight after making his maiden appearance for Mamelodi Sundowns as an unused substitute in Saturday's opening PSL campaign which resulted in the 2-0 win over SuperSport United.

The former Cordoba warmed the bench as coach Pitso Mosimane preferred to start experienced ace Denis Onyango.

The Ghana international’s ITC from the Spanish FA was received late by which time, Mosimane had settled on his team for the league match.

Brimah signed for the Brazilians last month on a free transfer after leaving Spanish second-tier side Cordoba at the end of the season.

He played in two Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2015 and 2017 and was Ghana's first choice goalkeeper.

My first game with @Masandawana May the almighty God (Allah) bless this day. Am very happy to… https://t.co/bVS7bYYrzf — Razak.131 (@RazakBrimah) August 19, 2017

Sundowns continued their dominance over Tshwane rivals SuperSport United as they walked away 2-0 victors in their Absa Premiership opener.

Goals on either side of half-time from Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane saw The Brazilians claim the bragging rights and the three points at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

