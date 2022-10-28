Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori not thinking about World Cup

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori says he is currently not thinking about the upcoming World Cup because there is still a lot to play for with the Orlando Pirates.

Ofori is included in Ghana’s preliminary squad for Qatar and is expected to be in goal for the Black Stars in the Middle East.

The 28-year-old is eager to avoid taking a 'useless' position and prioritising the World Cup over the Buccaneers' games.

Orlando Pirates play Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby on Saturday, followed by an MTN8 final against AmaZulu the following week.

“I don’t think about the national team at the moment because if you are not fit in your club, the national team is useless,” Ofori stated, via Sowetan Live. “The most important thing is I need to perform and do my best so that when they call, I know I am ready.

“If you are not performing in your club when you go there, mentally you are weak. And the World Cup stage is the biggest dream of every young player to play there.

“At the moment, I’m thinking about the club, and how I will help them achieve and be successful this season. That’s my ambition.”

Ofori's performance between the posts at the Orlando Stadium has earned him a place in Otto Addo's Ghana squad ahead of the World Cup.

The 25-cap goalkeeper made his Black Stars debut in 2015. However, due to injuries, he was forced to withdraw from their plans for 2020 and 2021.