Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori waves goodbye to Wa All Stars

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori did not travel with the Wa All Stars team to Libya for their CAF Champions League game after coming to the end of his contract with the club.

The promising goalie is in line to sign for an unnamed PSL side next week and has arrived in South Africa to complete negotiations.

Ofori was the second choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars in the just ended Africa Cup of Nations and enjoyed a good game that raised his stock in the third place match against the Stallions of Burkina Faso.

Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City are the two teams who have monitored the shot-stopper and GHANAsoccernet understands Ofori will not have any qualms signing for any of these teams.

Adjudged the best goalkeeper last season in the Ghana Premier League, Ofori made a stop at the Tamale Sports Stadium to say goodbye to his Wa All Stars team mates ahead of their CAF Champions League first leg encounter against Al Ahli of Tripoli.

By Rahman Osman

