Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori's 2022 World Cup in limbo after injury setback 

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori's chances of making the Black Stars squad is in limbo after picking up a fresh injury.

The 28-year-old picked up the injury in Orlando Pirates 1-1 draw against Amazulu in the South African Premier League on Friday night.

The Black Stars deputy goalkeeper is expected to undergo a scan to determine the extent of his injury on Monday.

Ofori has had a bad injury record this year and his chances of making the Black Stars squad for the World Cup will hinge on his recovery from this fresh injury.

He missed Ghana's 2021 AFCON campaign in Cameroon due to injury.

The 2016 Ghana Premier League champion has kept five clean sheets in his 10 appearances for Orlando Pirates in the South African top-tier league this season so far.

Ofori is hoping to make Ghana's final 26-man squad list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is in group H of the 2022 World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Coach Otto Addo is expected to name a 35-man provisional squad for the mundial.