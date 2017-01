Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations-bound goalkeepers have given an indication of a strong esprit de corps ahead of the the tournament in Gabon.

The three gloves men Richard Ofori, Razak Brimah and Fatau Dauda took a photo together and shared on their social media pages.

Spain-based Brimah shared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts before Monday's training session at their base in Al Ain.

Family 🙏🏽🇬🇭⚽️1️⃣🔝💪🏽 #ghana #goolkeepers #blackstars #1️⃣ A photo posted by Razak Brimah (@i_love_u_nasser31) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:55am PST

