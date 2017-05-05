Ghana government condemns racist attack on Sulley Muntari

Government has criticized the Italian Football Association for failing to punish some football fans who racially abused Ghanaian international, Sulley Muntari, during a Serie A game earlier this week.

The former Black Stars player walked off the pitch in the dying minutes of the game in protest against the racial abuse he suffered from some fans.

His complaint to the referee about the abuse only got him a booking in the game between his Pescara side and Cagliari.

The incident has attracted global attention, with bodies such as the UN, FIFPRO and some important football personalities supporting Muntari for the action.

Ghana’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Pius Hadzidze in an interview with Citi News condemned the attack on the footballer.

“Racism of any kind is an action that must be condemned by all. We as the Ministry of Youth and Sports unequivocally condemn the racist attack that was targeted at Sulley Muntari. We condemn it in no uncertain terms and we are calling on football governing bodies across the world and particularly the football governing body of Italy to investigate the circumstances under which he [Muntari] rather became the one who was punished and the fans of the team that were shouting the racists slurs and insults at Muntari rather have been left off the hook.”

The Italian FA in a rather shocking decision sanctioned Muntari by barring him from featuring in a game for the walk-off.

According to a disciplinary committee that investigated the matter, official match reports stated that, only 10 football fans out of the 2,000 spectators chanted the racist slurs.

But the Deputy Minister said, “they must take firm unbiased and fair steps to ensure that such actions do not repeat themselves. We stand in solidarity with all the people who have condemned this clear act of racism against Sulley Muntari.”

Mahama backs Muntari’s protest after racial abuse

Ghana’s Former President John Dramani Mahama, has also backed Sulley Muntari’s walk-off after he was racially abused by fans during Pescara’s Serie A match with Cagliari on Sunday.

Mr. Mahama in a tweet said he stood with Muntari.

Source: Citifm

