Ghana group opponents Uganda defeat Slovakia 3-1 in pre-AFCON friendly

Ghana opponents Uganda overcame Slovakia 3-1 in an exciting friendly friendly in preparation for this month's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The match played at the Armed Forces Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday evening saw the Cranes completely dominating the Europeans and demonstrating that they will be a difficult side to play at the tournament in Gabon.

Moses Oloya (5th minute), Faruku Miya (14th minute) and historic captain Geofrey Massa (77th minute) got the goals for the Uganda Cranes.

Denis Vavro had moments into the second half pulled a goal back for Slovakia.

The game was free of charge and hundreds of Ugandan fans watched the game.

This was the third test match for the Uganda Cranes after the games against Tunisia (Tunisia won 2-0) and the training game with Slovenia (Uganda won 1-0).

The Cranes will play another international friendly against the reigning African champions Cote D’ Ivoire on Wednesday, 11th January 2017 at the New York University Stadium in Dubai.

Team Line Ups:

Slovakia XI: Michal Sulla (46′ Adam Jakubech), Denis Vavro, Filip Orsula (85′ Pavol Safranko), Martin Bukata (70′ Miroslav Kacer), Thomas Malec (70′ David Guba), Roman Gergel (70′ Thomas Huk), Filip Hlohovsky (Captain), Jakub Holubek, Martin Kralik, Michal Skvarka, Juraj Kotula (46′ Martin Sulek)

Subs Not Used: Dominik Kruzliak, Jan Krivak, Patrik Misak, Matus Conka, Martin Dubravka

Head Coach: Jan Kozak

Uganda Cranes XI: Robert Odongkara (G.K), Nico Wakiro Wadada (63′ Nico Wakiro Wadada), Joseph Ochaya, Timothy Dennis Awanyi, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (46′ Murushid Jjuuko), Geofrey Kizito, Tonny Mawejje, Moses Oloya (46′ Geofrey Massa), William Luwagga Kizito (82′ Godfrey Walusimbi), Faruku Miya (62′ Yunus Sentamu), Muhammed Shaban (62’ Khalid Aucho)

Subs Not Used: Dennis Onyango (G.K), Shafiq Batambuze, Isaac Isinde, Michael Azira, Geofrey Sserunkuma, Salim Jamal (G.K)

Match Officials:

Center Referee: Sultan Abdulrazaq Al Marzouqi

1st Assistant Referee: Hassan Suqatari Al Mahri

2nd Assistant Referee: Sabet Al Ali

