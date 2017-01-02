Ghana hand shock AFCON call-up for Schalke youngster Bernard Tekpetey

Schalke 04 talented teenager Bernard Tekpetey is one of the new faces named in Ghana's provisional 26-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Tekpetey is skillful, energetic and prolific in front of goal and exhibited his attributes when he trained at the St Thomas Aquinas School Park for four days.

He must do more on the team's tour of UAE before the announcement of final 23-man squad on Thursday.

The 19-year joined the Bundesliga side on a three-year deal from Ghanaian side Unistar Soccer Academy last January.

Tekpetey was signed after spending three weeks on trials with the Bundesliga where he convinced the coaches of his abilities which resulted in the decision to hand him a permanent deal.

This season, he made appearances for the Royal Blues in the DFB Cup, Europa League and has one league appearance under his belt.

