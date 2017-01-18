Ghana hero Andre Ayew hails team spirit in Uganda win, urges focus ahead of Mali showdown

Andre Ayew is delighted with Ghana's team spirit after their 1-0 win Uganda, urging focus ahead of the next fixture against Mali in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The West Ham United star scored the decisive goal for the Black Stars through the spot kick in Port-Gentil.

Several questions marks have been raised about the quality of the team to go all the way after a sloppy second half display.

But the Ghana assistant captain has hailed the side's team spirit.

3 points🇬🇭 great team spirit.. let's move on to the next step... 🙏🏾Thank you ALLAH @WakasoBobby@ASAMOAH_GYAN3pic.twitter.com/8GyVa8jlKo — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) January 18, 2017

The Black Stars will tackle Mali in their next group D game on Saturday.

