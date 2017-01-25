Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana hero Thomas Partey to be rested ahead of tough AFCON quarter-finals

Published on: 25 January 2017
Thomas Partey

Ghana poster boy Thomas Partey will be rested in Wednesday's final Group D match against Egypt in Port Gentil, GHANAsoccernet.com sleuth hounding indicates.

The Atletico Madrid star has been a revelation in his tournament with some solid displays as a defensive midfielder in his first major assignment.

From what transpired at the training ground, Partey will be replaced by Udinese star Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu in the starting line up.

He has been key for the Black Stars and head coach Avram Grant would like to rest him their quarter-final campaign.

Partey was named man of the match in the 1-0 win over Mali last Saturday.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Ghboii says:
    January 25, 2017 11:02 am
    Ghana best player !

