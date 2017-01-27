Ghana hoping to arrive in Oyem today after CAF botches travel for AFCON quarter-final clash

Ghana are hoping to arrive in the Gabonese town on Oyem this morning (Friday) after initial plans for their quarter-final clash with DR Congo on Sunday was affected by flight delays.

The Black Stars were originally scheduled to leave Port Gentil on Thursday evening for Oyem and have enough preparations before the game on Sunday.

But the team was forced to spend the night in Port Gentil due to delay in the flight arranged by CAF.

They will attempt to travel again today as they seek to arrive in Oyem in good time for their match against the Congolese.

Avram Grant and his charges finished group D in second place following their 1-0 defeat to Egypt on Wednesday hence the need to travel to the Northern part of Gabon for their quarterfinal duel against group C winners DR Congo.

