Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey meets Schalke fans with Breel Embolo

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey was one of the Schalke players who met the fans as part of the end of the season routines.

The Ghanaian has only played in one league game this season but was part of the Black Stars team that played at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Tekpetey will be disappointed he was not so much involved even though Schalke had most of their forwards out through injury.

Switzerland international Breel Embolo had a bright start to life in German but was ruled out of the season through a devastating leg break.

