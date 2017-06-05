Ghana international Evans Mensah keeps scoring touch for HJK Helsinki in RoPS humbling

Ghana international Evans Mensah continued his scoring form for HJK Helsinki in the 4-1 thumping of RoPS in the Finnish Veikkausliiga at the Rovaniemen keskuskenttä Stadium on Sunday.

HJK opened the scoring via an own goal from Nigerian import Friday Emeka Eze in the 18th minute.

And just as he did in midweek, Mensah doubled his side's advantage in the 61st minute before RoPS reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute through Simo Roiha.

Further goals from Moshtagh Yaghoubi and Alfredo Morelos in the 64th and 90th minute respectively secured them all the needed points. He lasted for 78 minutes whiles his countryman Anthony Annan enjoyed the full duration of the game.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian defender David Addy played full throttle of the encounter for the defeated RoPS side.

Mensah joined the Finnish top-flight side from Inter Allies in 2016.

