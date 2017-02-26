Ghana international Jeffery Schlupp makes injury return in Crystal Palace solitary win

Ghana international player Jeffrey Schlupp made a three-minute cameo for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League as they pipped fellow strugglers Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Schlupp who moved to Palace from EPL champions Leicester in January came-on with three minutes of normal time to play.

Palace Boss Sam Allardyce threw on Schlupp for tiring Ivorian speedster Wilfried Zaha.

Palace boosted their survival hopes with the win.

Patrick van Aanholt's first goal for the club, 11 minutes before half-time, proved the difference in a nervy match that was typical of the relegation battle.

Van Aanholt , a January signing from Sunderland, settled a poor game with a low right-foot shot from the edge of the box after 34 minutes.

The win ends a horror run of five consecutive defeats at Selhurst Park for Palace.

Boro have still not won since December – and have now failed to win in London in an unlucky 13 matches stretching back to August 2007.

Both sides had endured miserable league runs heading into this clash, with Boro winless in eight, but it was Palace who secured a rare victory - just their third since September.

