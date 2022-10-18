Ghana international Osman Bukari living a 'peaceful' life in Serbian capital Belgrade

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has claimed he is enjoying life in Serbian capital Belgrade following his impressive beginning as a player of Red Star.

The 23-year-old who made a permanent switch from Belgian club KAA Gent to the Serbian champions this summer has been outstanding for the club since he joined.

The former Accra Lions player signed a four-year contract with Red Star in a deal worth around 3 million Euros.

Bukari he loves the Serbian capital since it's a nice city.

"It's a nice city, there are a lot of people from abroad. I like it here in Belgrade on the water," Bukari told Novosti in an interview.

The 2022 World Cup bound player says he is living a peaceful life in Belgrade.

"I spend most of my time in the apartment, sometimes I go to the gym and to restaurants. I lead a peaceful and family life with my wife."

The former Ghana U23 player has scored four goals in 11 appearances for Red Star in the Serbian top-flight this campaign.

Bukari was instrumental during the UEFA Champions League qualifications where he scored three goals in four matches.