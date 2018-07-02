Ghana keeper Anang keen on working with 'experienced' Fabianski at West Ham

West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang is keen on working with 'very experienced guy' Lukasz Fabianski having signed a pro contract with the English side.

The former Arsenal shot stopper joined the Hammers in the off season from Swansea City as they prepare for a big challenge in the league next season.

Anang signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side West Ham United having trained as a youth goalkeeper at the London-based club.

The promising 18-year-old stopper put pen to paper on a three-year deal on Sunday after spending one year with the youth side of the Hammers.

The three-year deal sees Anang commit his future to the Hammers until 2021.

The stopper says he is keen on working with the Polish goalkeeper ahead of the start of the new season having signed his pro contract to play for the first team.

“I am looking forward to continuing to work with those kind of figures at West Ham, and of course to meeting Lukasz Fabianski," Anang said after signing his deal with West Ham on Sunday.

"And hopefully learning a lot from him too – he is a very experienced guy."

Having joined the Club as a Scholar in July 2017, Anang had to wait patiently for his debut whilst international clearance was obtained.

He gained valuable experience and insight last season when he trained regularly alongside first team goalkeeper Adrian and the senior squad.

