Ghana leader Akufo Addo pays tribute to late legendary coach Sam Arday

Ghana leader Nana Akufo-Addo has hailed Sam Arday's contribution to football in the country in a touching tribute after the legendary coach died on Sunday.

The celebrated coach who was technical director of WAFA SC before his death, passed away on Sunday after a short illness.

The President of the West African country praised the man who won Africa's first football medal at the Olympic Games for his successes.

“Saddened by the news of the death of Sam Arday," Ghana President Akufo Addo wrote on Sunday.

"Undoubtedly, one of the most brilliant coaches Ghana has produced.

“My condolences to his family, and may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Arday was the first black man to win a olympic medal in football when he led Ghana's U23 team to pick bronze at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

He won the 1995 FIFA U17 World Cup winner in Ecuador.

In the Ghana, he handled giants Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Okwahu United.

Arday also coached the Black Stars and was credited for the successes of players like Shamo Quaye, Joe Debrah, Ablade Kumah, Awudu Issaka, Stephen Appiah and in the current generation Harrison Afful.

