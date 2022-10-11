Ghana legend Abdul Razak reveals why Ghanaian clubs are struggling in Africa

Ghana legend Abdul Razak says the constant changing of coaches and transferring players after every season is a major contributing factor on why Ghanaian clubs are not performing in Africa.

Asante Kotoko have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League whilst Hearts of Oak are on the brink of elimination after losing 3-0 to Malian side Bamako in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.

According to the Asante Kotoko legend, the two clubs lack stability and consistency thus resulting to their poor results in Africa.

“We’ve been changing players here and there, every year we change players and coaches. If you do it this way how can you win, how can you go to the African competition? it will be very difficult for you to reach anywhere. That is what is worrying our clubs, not only Hearts of Oak, even Kotoko every year, they change players, they change management. They bring in coaches, one year, two years, he is gone", he told TalkSport Radio

“In Ghana if you win the league today, tomorrow you lose a game you are gone, we need consistency, we should stop changing and changing", he added.