Ghana legend Abedi Ayew Pele opens up on his children fulfilling his World Cup dreams

Ghana legend Abedi Ayew Pele is delighted to see his children play at the FIFA World Cup.

The former Ghana captain played in numerous Africa Cup of Nations tournament but was unable to play at the FIFA World Cup.

Despite missing out on the biggest stage in football for the men’s national team, Abedi Pele has been able to produce three great stars for Ghana (Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Rahim Ayew. Okay

His eldest son Andre Ayew will be leading Ghana to a fourth World Cup in Qatar. It will be the third World Cup finals for the Al Sadd star.

Jordan Ayew, who makes the Ghana squad and will be playing in his second World Cup tournament is also a child of Abedi Ayew.

“It was a dream of mine to play in the @FIFAWorldCup, but I didn’t get the chance back then!” Now I’ll make my dream a reality, and Ghana, come on. #BringBackTheLove #BlackStars. “Alhamdulillah,” the Black Stars great said in a post on Twitter.

The Black Stars are in Group H where they square off against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Ghana will be playing its first game against Portugal on November 24 at the Stadium 974 in Doha.