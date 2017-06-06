Ghana legend Abedi Pele saddened by downward spiral of French giants Marseille

Ghana legend Abedi Pele is saddened by the struggles of French giants Olympique Marseille.

The former European champions have played catch-up to rivals Paris St-Germain and Monaco in recent years in the Lique 1.

The club has struggled to shake off the financial shenanigans and the sporting mediocrity of a wasted decade.

And the former Ghana captain, who enjoyed an illustrious career with the French giants, has been left saddened by the 'sinking' situation.

“I do not hide the fact that this situation has made me angry,” he said in an interview with La Provence in France.

“We always had an OM that scared our opponents, and when they arrived in the locker room, they knew it would heat up for them but teams come to Marseille unafraid these days,” the 3-time African footballer of the year lamented.

He added: “The only way out is to build a great team, so when the opponents walk in the corridor that leads to the pitch they will already sense defeat.

“The team needs a big transformation but it takes time to change things. There is a need for much more discipline and not only on the side of the players but also on the side of the leaders.

“I know that OM will buy players, I heard that he was going to invest 100 million euros. If this is confirmed, it will be a good thing to recruit players who will make the difference.”

Pele's two sons Andre and Jordan Ayew graduated from the club's academy to become full-blown Ghana internationals.

