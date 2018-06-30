Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has growing 'desire', no plans of retiring soon

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he's far from calling time on his career, insisting his desire keeps growing stronger.

The iconic striker insists he has more footballing years ahead of him and will continue with his blistering career.

The 32-year-old's legendary status is well documented after emerging as the country's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals from 106 caps.

However, recurrent injuries have conspired against the former Sunderland hitman, leading to widespread claims he may call time on his career.

But he insists he's far from calling time on his illustrious career.

“Football is all about dedication and it is there,” he said on Cheers on GHOne TV.

“I will call it quit once I don’t have that feeling anymore.

“When I don’t train for some time I feel I am missing something so the desire is still there.”

Gyan is the undisputed all-time best striker for the West African Nations with an enviable record at both club and international level.

TheKayserispor striker is also the leading African scorer at the World Cup with six goals, surpassing the record held by Cameroonian legend Roger Milla.

The phenomenal attacker has braced odds to earned a legendary status in the powerful West African nation.

By Patrick Akoto