Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan impressed with Black Stars second half performance against Brazil

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was impressed with the Black Stars performance in the second half against Brazil in the international friendly played on Friday.

The Black Stars were shambolic in the first half as they conceded three goals against Brazil.

Tottenham forward Richarlison scored a brace and another goal from Marquinois ensured the five-time World Champions cruised to a comfortable win.

Ghana coach Otto Addo made changes to his starting line up with the introduction of Inaki Williams, Salisu Mohammed after the half time break.

A change in information to the three-back defense helped the Black Stars to prevent Brazil from scoring more goals in the second half.

Very good 2nd half for Ghana 👍 — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 23, 2022

Brazil extended their dominance over Ghana in this game and have extended their winning streak to four games.