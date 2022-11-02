GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 02 November 2022
Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan reveals scoring 20 penalties in training before Uruguay clash in 2010

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he trained for penalties a day before the Black Stars played Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup. 

The Black Stars were a kick away from reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2010, after Ghana were awarded a penalty against Uruguay in the final minute of the game at the Soccer City stadium in South Africa.

Gyan elected himself for the spot kick but missed, forcing the game to be settled on penalties.

The Black Stars lost and were booted out of the competition by the South Americans.

“A day before the Uruguay game, I shot 20 penalties against our goalkeeper at training,” Gyan told FIFA in an interview.

“I scored all 20. I was going to my left side of the goalkeeper and I saw him and then I saw him going to my right when I was shooting the ball.

“He feinted me and then he went to where the ball was going. I didn’t know how the ball went up. Technically there was something wrong. I didn’t have the right technique.”

Gyan remains the African player with the most goals at the World Cup.

