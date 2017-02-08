Ghana legend Osei Kofi receives brand new car gift from famous local pastor
Ghana legend Osei Kofi has received a brand new car from a renowned local prophet.
Prophet Emmanuel Kobi-Badu of the Glorious Waves Gospel Church, presented the Hyundai Accent car to the former Kotoko and Hearts star during congregation over the weekend.
"True I have received a brand Hyundai Accent car from Prophet Badu Kobi and it still feels like a dream," he told Accra-based Asempa FM
"I came into contact with him during the 50th anniversary celebration of Ghana's 1965 AFCON triumph and he has received me like a father ever since.
"I used to walk to church, but I was in church last Sunday when he called me infront, handed over the key to me and I broke down in tears."he recalled
The legendary Ghanaian won two African Cup of Nations in 1963 and 1965.
By Patrick Akoto