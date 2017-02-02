Ghana legend Sammy Kuffour calls for Avram Grant SACK after AFCON flop

Ex-Ghana star Sammy Osei Kuffour wants Avram Grant sacked as national team coach after failing to reach the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The former Bayern Munich defender, working as a pundit on South Africa-based Pay TV SuperSport, ripped into the former Chelsea manager as the chief cause for the team's inability to end their trophy drought in Gabon.

Ghana were beaten 2-0 by an inexperienced Cameroon side in Franceville on Thursday.

An incensed Kuffour was uncharitable to Grant and did not mince words in blaming him for the washed out campaign.

''I'm pissed. [Avram] Grant must go. He spends all his time outside the country and does not develop any local talent. Ghana football is in crises and I'm worried about the youth,'' Kuffour remonstrated after the final whistle.

Comments

This article has 4 comment(s)