Ghana legend Sammy Kuffour calls for Avram Grant SACK after AFCON flop

Published on: 02 February 2017
Avram Grant

Ex-Ghana star Sammy Osei Kuffour wants Avram Grant sacked as national team coach after failing to reach the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final.

The former Bayern Munich defender, working as a pundit on South Africa-based Pay TV SuperSport, ripped into the former Chelsea manager as the chief cause for the team's inability to end their trophy drought in Gabon.

Ghana were beaten 2-0 by an inexperienced Cameroon side in Franceville on Thursday.

An incensed Kuffour was uncharitable to Grant and did not mince words in blaming him for the washed out campaign.

''I'm pissed. [Avram] Grant must go. He spends all his time outside the country and does not develop any local talent. Ghana football is in crises and I'm worried about the youth,'' Kuffour remonstrated after the final whistle.

Comments

This article has 4 comment(s), give your comment
  • Assisi says:
    February 02, 2017 10:30 pm
    Sammy, its not Avram Grant's fault. Our players were simply not good enough to reach the final. They need to improve their performance and their endurance level Sorry, I am been brutally honest here.
  • Assisi says:
    February 02, 2017 10:30 pm
  • AVRAM GRANT THE WORST COACH IN GHANA HISTORY says:
    February 02, 2017 10:32 pm
    Nyantakyi is the cancer that needs to be eradicated from Ghana soccer. For more than twelve years, he and his cronies aka Sani Daara have made sure certain players are always called to the Black Stars with no regard to talent. They have taken bribes and dictated to coaches on who to call to camp based on how much gifts or bribes they have paid. Can any one go back to 2010 WC and verify any of the players that were in that squad, some of them are still young and still playing but all have been replaced for no aparent reason. Look at Egypt with a 44year old goal keeper still saving them from elimination. Kingston could have still been playing for Ghana after all its just goal keeping. Nyantakyi has destroyed the reputation of the Ghana Black Stars, no one fears us. We play for peanuts and have lost our respect on this continent. My fellow Ghanaians, News Media, Journalists, Citizens you should all rize up and remove this cancer NYANTAKYI from the Ghana Football Association.
