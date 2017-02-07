Ghana legend Stephen Appiah wants Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu, others sacked

Ex-Ghana captain Stephen Appiah wants the Black Stars backroom staff disbanded following the side's fourth-placed finish at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Appiah is incensed by the team's inability to end their 35-year wait for an African crown after finishing at a disappointing fourth position.

Current coach Avram Grant appears to be on his way out with the FA expected to announce his departure at the end of the month.

But the former Ghana captain wants the entire backroom staff sacked over poor performance.

“For me I think they should dissolve the entire backroom staff, not only Grant but the entire technical team,” he told Ghone TV

“We need a total overhaul in the technical team, you can’t sack only the Coach and leave the rest.

“He was working with them so you have to dissolve the entire team.”

The Black Stars failure to win yet another African title has ruffled feathers with calls for the dismissal of the coach and his backroom staff growing incessant.

The four-time African champions finished fourth after losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the third-placed match.

By Patrick Akoto

