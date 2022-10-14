Ghana legend Tony Baffoe shares delight after meeting Rwandan president Paul Kagame

Former Ghana defender Tony Baffoe says it's a dream come true after meeting inspirational Rwandan leader Paul Kagame.

The Black Stars legend has been in Rwanda for an African Youth Summit, where he and other football legends took the chance to inspire the youth.

"I always give thanks and praises to the Almighty. Football takes you to places you never dreamed of being in. A dream has come true to meet this inspirational leader. H.E Mr Paul Kagame I am grateful. God’s time is always the best," he wrote on Twitter.

Baffoe, who is also the president of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana, thanked the people of Rwanda for the warm reception.

"What an honor to be impacting the youth at the Youth Connect Africa Hub in front of his excellency The President of Rwanda Paul Kagame with legends like Roger Milla ,Patrick Mboma ,Lilian Thuram,Khalilou Fadiga and Rwanda’s own Jimmy Gadete -Thank you Kigali," added the ex-footballer.