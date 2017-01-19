Ghana legends Pele, Essien among top African stars set to play in two-legged charity match

Ghana legends Abedi Pele and Michael Essien are among top African stars expected to take part in a charity match in April and May.

The charity football match is being organized by Nigerian icon Kanu Nwankwo and aimed at raising funds for his Heart Foundation and Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Top African stars most of whom have retired including Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Daniel Amokachi, Pape Diouf, Abedi Pele and Samuel Eto’o amongst others will take part in the two -legged charity games.

The first leg of the game takes place in Nigeria on April 8 with the reverser fixture in South Africa on May 6.

