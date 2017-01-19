Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana legends Pele, Essien among top African stars set to play in two-legged charity match

Published on: 19 January 2017
AC Milan's Michael Essien (L) is challenged by Atletico Madrid's Juanfran during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER)Picture Supplied by Action Images

Ghana legends Abedi Pele and Michael Essien are among top African stars expected to take part in a charity match in April and May.

The charity football match is being organized by Nigerian icon  Kanu Nwankwo and aimed at raising funds for his Heart Foundation and Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Top African stars most of whom have retired including  Austin ‘Jay-Jay’ Okocha, Didier Drogba, Michael Essien, Daniel Amokachi, Pape Diouf, Abedi Pele and  Samuel Eto’o amongst others will take part in the two -legged charity games.

The first leg of the game takes place in Nigeria on April 8 with the reverser fixture in South Africa on May 6.

