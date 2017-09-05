Ghana loses out as target Kevin Danso switches allegiance to Austria
Ghana has missed out on midfielder Kevin Danso after the youngster opted to represent Austria at the international level.
The 18-year-old made his debut for Austria in their 1-0 defeat at Wales in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Monday.
Ghana had been persuading the FC Augsburg midfielder to switch allegiance to the West African nation.
But it appears a natural progression for the youngster who has featured for the Austria U15, U16, U17, Austria U18, and U19 youth teams.
He becomes the latest foreign-born player to snub the four-time African champions after Manchester United defender Timothy-Mensah switched allegiance to the Netherlands.