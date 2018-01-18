Ghana maintain spot on latest FIFA ranking as Tunisia tops Africa

Ghana are unchanged in the latest FIFA Coca Cola World Ranking released on Thursday.

The West Africa powerhouse ended the year in the 50th position and begun the 2018 by maintaining the same spot after not being involved in any international matches recently.

On the continent, the Black Stars still hold the eighth position in Africa ahead of Nigeria (51) and Algeria (57).

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia toppled Senegal as the moved up four places on the ranking as they now occupy top spot in Africa with Senegal dropping a place.

Africa’s top five national teams is made up of Tunisia, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Dr. Congo respectively

Meanwhile, Tunisia, Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria and Morocco will be representing Africa in this year’s FIFA World Cup scheduled to be hosted by Russia.

Below is the full list of Africa’s top ten:

1.Tunisia (23)

2.Senegal (24)

3.Egypt (30)

4.Morocco (39)

5.Dr. Congo (43)

6.Burkina Faso (44)

7.Cameroon (45)

8.Ghana (50)

9.Nigeria (51)

10.Algeria (57)

