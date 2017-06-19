Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah close to joining unknown English club

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has confirmed that he is close to joining an English club in the summer transfer window but failed to disclose the identity of the club.

The midfield enforcer has been linked to several clubs across Europe after his remarkable performance for Torino in the Italian Serie A last season.

The 25-year-old admitted that he is on the verge of leaving Sinisa Mihajlovic's side as he nears a move to England.

“Yes, it is very likely I will be moving to England,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com.

“It is 90 percent complete but we are still talking, once we finish, I am sure an announcement will be made."

“It has been a dream of mine to play in England and I am very close to achieving this.”

Acquah will join compatriots Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Jeffery Schlupp and Daniel Amartey in the most expensive league in the world should the move materialize.

