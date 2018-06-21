Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah dreams of playing for Chelsea and Arsenal in England

Black Stars midfielder Afriyie Acquah has revealed dreams of playing for two of London's top clubs Chelsea and Arsenal.

According to the hard-tackling midfielder who was close joining Birmingham City in January, he has dreams of playing in the most viewed league in the World.

Even though he has is in no rush to leave Italy, the former Palermo player says he will be willing to play in England in future.

“In January I was close to Birmingham but then there were too many details to define and I was not able to move,” Acquah told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sports.

“My dream is to play in England and every day I pray for the opportunity to play in [the] Premier [League].

“I do not have a favourite team but I expect to play at Chelsea or Arsenal.”

Afriyie Acquah is however reported to be unhappy at Torino after struggling in the second half of the season following the appointment of Walter Mazzeri.

Torino are in the market for a midfielder and have been linked with Acquah's compatriot Godfred Donsah.