Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah still dreams of playing in the English Premier League
A. Acquah
Ghana and Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah has revealed he harbors hopes of playing in the English Premier League someday.
Acquah, who was a members of Ghana’s squad which which played at the AFCON is looking for options this summer.
“I have enjoyed my season this yaer and i am very happy with the way things have gone."
'I have always dreamt of playing in the English Premier League and I looking at taking the opportunity when it comes.”
Acquah made his debut for the Black Stars in 2010 but he has gone from being a fringe player to a key part of the team and he helped in Ghana’s second place finish in the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.