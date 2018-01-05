Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah to work under Walter Mazzari at Torino FC

Afriyie Acquah's Torino FC have appointed Walter Mazzari as their new head coach following the sacking of Sinisa Mihajlovic on Thursday.

The Turin-based club are hoping the former Watford, Inter Milan and Napoli coach can turn around their fortunes after they were knocked out of the Coppa Italia quarter-finals by fierce rivals Juventus.

Torino announced the decision on the club's official website that Mazzarri will be taking over first-team duties.

The club's president, Urbano Cairo, also gave his backing to the 56-year-old via the club's homepage.

Following this, the Italian's first game in charge will be at home to Bologna on Saturday in the late-morning kickoff.

Torino have won just one of their last eight Serie A matches and are sitting in 10th place in the Serie A.

Torino are 12 points off the European places having played a game extra.

